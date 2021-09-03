Kurt Knight Sells 18,095 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $192,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Saturday, June 5th, Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $341,220.00.

AMWL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,685. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.74. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American Well by 367.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 40.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.