Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $8.88 on Friday, reaching $610.98. The stock had a trading volume of 62,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,002. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $615.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.06. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,964 shares of company stock worth $9,423,010. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

