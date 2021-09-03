Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS LSGOF opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.34.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

