Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Shares of LE stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Lands' End alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.