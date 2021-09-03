Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%.
Shares of LE stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.
About Lands’ End
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
