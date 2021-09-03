LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €79.00 ($92.94) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.36 ($82.77).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €62.58 ($73.62) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €61.46. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 28.59. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

