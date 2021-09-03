Laura White Sells 3,880 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $41.92 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About PRA Group
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.