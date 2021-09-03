Laura White Sells 3,880 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $41.92 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PRA Group by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PRA Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

