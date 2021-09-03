Laurentian Bank of Canada to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.67 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.50. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.30 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.30.

Shares of LB opened at C$42.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.53. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$45.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

