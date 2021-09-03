Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.30.

LB opened at C$42.07 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$45.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.53.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2299997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

