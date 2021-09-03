Laurentian Increases Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target to C$13.75

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price lifted by Laurentian from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTS. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$6.45 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

