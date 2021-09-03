Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Down 14.5% in August

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. 511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,059. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $22.14.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Recommended Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.