Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Down 14.5% in August

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. 511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,059. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.