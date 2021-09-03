Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,252. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.