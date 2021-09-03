Leisure Capital Management Invests $188,000 in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 455.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,309. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

