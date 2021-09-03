Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) PT Raised to $123.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $105.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.59.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $127.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.26. Life Storage has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $127.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,961,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,050,000 after buying an additional 75,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 478.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Life Storage by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,028,000 after acquiring an additional 196,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,025,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

