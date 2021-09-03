Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%.

LINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

LINC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,301. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $170.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $2,376,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 56,918 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.