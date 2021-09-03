Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.21 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and $3,765.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,543.41 or 0.99550988 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 106% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 738,539,200 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

