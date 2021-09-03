LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Gap Up to $83.67

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $83.67, but opened at $86.47. LivaNova shares last traded at $86.47, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in LivaNova by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

