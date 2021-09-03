LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

