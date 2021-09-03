Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.52. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.