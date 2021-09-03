LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SCD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 34,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,334. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $15.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.