LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SCD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 34,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,334. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 37,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 55.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 362,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 130,110 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,372.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 78,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,155,000.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

