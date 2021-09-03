Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 733 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,808 shares of company stock valued at $29,786,695 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $510.78 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $513.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $471.51 and a 200-day moving average of $427.64.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.64.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

