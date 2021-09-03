Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 64,796 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,796 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of 3D Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

