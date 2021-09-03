Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after buying an additional 181,858 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,600,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 103.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after buying an additional 94,479 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $13,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool stock opened at $226.43 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.06 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.80.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

