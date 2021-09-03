Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,104 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in frontdoor by 699.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 991,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 867,529 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,330,000 after buying an additional 226,323 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 25.6% during the first quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 596,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after buying an additional 121,758 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after buying an additional 115,005 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 32.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 368,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

