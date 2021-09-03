Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Boosted by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.98. 2,253,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,499. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.66. The company has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

