LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Computer Task Group were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 113.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 327,981 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at $2,483,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at $1,609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 186.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

