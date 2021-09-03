LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.49% of The Eastern worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 0.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Eastern in the first quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EML opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The Eastern Company has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.82 million, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

About The Eastern

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

