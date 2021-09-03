LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 74.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,681 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of Commerce were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $3,311,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

BOCH stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $238.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 28.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of community banking and financial services. Its principal deposit products include the following types of accounts: checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings and certificates of deposit. The firm also offers sweep arrangements, commercial, construction, term and consumer loans, safe deposit boxes, and electronic banking services.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.