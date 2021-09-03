Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Lufax alerts:

NYSE LU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. 80,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,750,383. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 293.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.