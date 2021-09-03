Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.470-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.13 million.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.81. 899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,044. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.76. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.