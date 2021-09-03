Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) Shares Up 0.4%

Luxottica Group SpA (OTCMKTS:LUXTY)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.80. 2,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY)

Luxottica Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fashion, luxury, sports, and performance eyewear worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution, and Retail Distribution. The Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution segment engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of proprietary and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses.

