Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) versus International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Financial Analysis

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) and International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Stem Cell has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

69.3% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 79.0% of International Stem Cell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and International Stem Cell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 0 1 8 0 2.89 International Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $172.13, suggesting a potential upside of 105.06%. Given Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than International Stem Cell.

Profitability

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and International Stem Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -87.20% -73.17% International Stem Cell -25.56% N/A -40.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and International Stem Cell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$202.24 million ($13.09) -6.41 International Stem Cell $7.13 million 0.64 -$2.72 million N/A N/A

International Stem Cell has higher revenue and earnings than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

International Stem Cell beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia. The company was founded by Rebecca Taub and Edward Chiang on September 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.

International Stem Cell Company Profile

International Stem Cell Corp. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic and biomedical products. It operates through the following segments: Cosmetic Market, Biomedical Market and Therapeutic Market. The Cosmetic Market segment develops, manufactures and markets a cosmetic skin care products based on the company’s proprietary parthenogenetic stem cell technology and targeted small molecule technology. The Biomedical Market segment involves in the development, manufacture and commercialization of primary human cell research products. The Therapeutic Market segment focuses on the research and development of human parthenogenetic stem cells for the treatment of diseases of the central nervous system, liver diseases and is currently conducting clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by William B. Adams, Kenneth C. Aldrich and Gregory S. Keller on August 17, 2001 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

