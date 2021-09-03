Maecenas Price Down 50.2% Over Last Week (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 28.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Maecenas has a total market cap of $159,777.84 and $148.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 50.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00061874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00122736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.95 or 0.00789649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046910 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.