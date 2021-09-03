Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 9,330 WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,567,000 after buying an additional 154,575 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,471,000 after purchasing an additional 138,639 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of WEX by 34.8% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 198,126 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $178.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

