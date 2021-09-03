Magnetar Financial LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $995,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,341,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,679,000.

Shares of EJF Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

