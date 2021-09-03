Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.