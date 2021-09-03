Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 105,429 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

