Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires 7,484 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 240.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period.

Shares of JKE stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $69.67. The company had a trading volume of 56,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average is $140.28. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

