Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,193,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.27.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $604.74. 3,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $630.92 and its 200-day moving average is $619.70. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

