Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,162 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,175,000 after buying an additional 1,582,280 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,998,000 after buying an additional 843,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,529,000 after buying an additional 609,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEPC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,071. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

