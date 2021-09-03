Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 155 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,086,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,556,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,061,000 after acquiring an additional 355,911 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 17,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.58. The company had a trading volume of 526,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,892,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

