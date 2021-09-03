Margaret Tooth Sells 250 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $28,517.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 150 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $16,930.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $90.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.39. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.59 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.84 and a beta of 1.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Trupanion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

