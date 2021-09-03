Markel Corp Acquires New Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Markel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $63.93. 3,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,166. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 125.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $276,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $12,931,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,752 shares of company stock worth $27,398,881. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

