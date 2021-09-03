Markel Corp Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $68,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.32. 49,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.16. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

