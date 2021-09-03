MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives $15.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

MKTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketWise by 3,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,238 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP grew its holdings in MarketWise by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 891,015 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 195,623 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in MarketWise by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,988,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in MarketWise by 2,198.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,921 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MarketWise stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

