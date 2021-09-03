Marlin (POND) Achieves Market Cap of $64.87 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0880 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $64.87 million and approximately $19.25 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00066554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00130612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00155192 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.27 or 0.07837819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,787.04 or 1.00024198 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.36 or 0.00812380 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.