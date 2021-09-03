Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $820.00

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 820 ($10.71) and last traded at GBX 820 ($10.71), with a volume of 307850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 808.50 ($10.56).

MSLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 740.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 717.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

In related news, insider Avis Darzins purchased 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, with a total value of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70).

About Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

