Masari (MSR) Price Tops $0.0574 on Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Masari has a market cap of $895,949.79 and $4,598.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Masari has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,779.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.87 or 0.07798221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.94 or 0.00393752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $687.49 or 0.01353887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00138443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.81 or 0.00606165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.95 or 0.00541463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.08 or 0.00342827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

