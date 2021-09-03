Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Lifted by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS opened at $61.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

