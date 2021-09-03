Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $295.72 Million

Analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to report $295.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.40 million. Masimo reported sales of $278.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Masimo by 535.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.98. 108,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,516. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.91. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.78. Masimo has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $287.34.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

