MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.73. 182,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,444. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.